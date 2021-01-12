Minnesota Discovery Center Reopens With Optimism for Brighter Year Ahead

MDC Will Be Open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Thursdays

CHISHOLM, Minn. – The doors are officially back open for business at the Minnesota Discovery Center (MDC) in Chisholm.

Staff was thrilled to welcome back guests to their campus which features more than 650 acres of space to explore.

The center is kicking things off with five-dollar snowshoe rentals and encourages visitors to use the Redhead Mountain Bike Park which features over 15 miles of rugged terrain.

Staff at MDC is taking extra precautions with the proper signage and sanitation efforts, and abiding by the 25 percent capacity limit in all of its buildings.

The center’s executive director, Donna Johnson, says she has waited weeks for this day, and hope people continue to support their facility amid the ongoing pandemic.

“We count on admissions to be able to keep our doors open and so it’s important to be able to be open to the public. It’s something we can easily do and safely do for everybody,” said White. “2021 is going to be a great year for MDC.”

Venue rental is another big source of revenue for the center.

Staff says they already have 15 large weddings planned for this summer, along with some exciting news to be announced in the coming months.

Johnson says the facility’s Research Center remains open by appointment only due to limited space.