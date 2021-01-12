MN Power Pushes To Provide More Clean Energy

Minnesota Power has set a goal to reduce carbon emission by 80% by 2035 and be 100% carbon-free by 2050.

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota Power plans to provide more clean energy in the future for the region.

The energy company is looking to go carbon-free.

The plans include adding about 400 megawatts of wind and solar energy resources.

They will also be transitioning from using coal at one of its energy centers.

“We hit a key milestone. We hit 50% renewable energy. A leader in the state and the first in the state. Very few have hit that milestone,” said Julie Pierce, the vice president of strategy and planning for Minnesota Power.

