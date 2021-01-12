Northforce Launches Student Connect Program

A job recruiting initiative called Northforce has launched a program to connect students with employers and organizations who want to invest more in the community.

NORTHLAND – A job recruiting initiative called Northforce has launched a program to connect students with employers and organizations who want to invest more in the community.

A dozen colleges from around the area are involved with the goal of retaining talent that could otherwise move out of the area.

Organizers say it’s all about making students feel welcome while creating professional connections through events like workshops.

“How do we connect each other,” said Elissa Hansen, the president and CEO of Northspan. “And how do we make those who live here or want to live here feel connected. And so, one of the best ways is to get to meet people face to face. Where do they work? How did they get that job? Who should they talk to?”

And over the next four months, eight different virtual workshops will be held to help local students connect with employers. To find out how to sign up, click here.