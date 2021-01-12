Wis. Gov. Tony Evers Promises $200M for Broadband Access in State of the State Speech

After the pandemic was "unrelenting" in 2020 according to the Governor, he said to the people of Wisconsin "we aren't defeated."

MADISON, Wis.- In his virtual State of the State address Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers called on an increased focus on expanding broadband access statewide in the next biennial budget.

After the pandemic was “unrelenting” in 2020 according to the Governor, he said to the people of Wisconsin “we aren’t defeated.”

However he did highlight how, for distance learning, doctor tele-health visits and more, COVID-19 made internet access even more vital.

So, in the next budget he said he plans to devote $200 million to increase access to broadband across the state.

“Businesses working to adapt and provide online ordering or payment options didn’t have the technology or lacked connectivity in their area, Gov. Evers said. “It’s 2021 folks. Having access to high speed internet is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity.”

Evers asked for a moment of silence, dedicating his speech to the more than 5,000 people who have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin to date.