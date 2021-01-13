A New Pop-Up Restaurant Set To Open At Zeitgeist
Hotbox Duluth is expected to open for takeout on January 27th.
DULUTH, Minn. – A new pop-up take-out restaurant is opening soon in Duluth.
Hotbox Duluth is taking up a residency at Zeitgeist, which has been renting out kitchen space while temporarily closed.
The restaurant has a nostalgic, throwback feel and the menu offers “adult kids meals” that include specialties like Swedish meatballs and meatloaf.
The owner says it was a great chance to start up a business after losing his job.
“I saw the Instagram post that they were renting out the kitchen. I just figured what a golden opportunity to do it,” said Rob Abrahamson, the chef and owner of HotBox Duluth. “It’s hard because I know everyone is struggling so hard right now. it breaks my heart. It was just perfect for me. I had to go for it.”
