A New Pop-Up Restaurant Set To Open At Zeitgeist

DULUTH, Minn. – A new pop-up take-out restaurant is opening soon in Duluth.

Hotbox Duluth is taking up a residency at Zeitgeist, which has been renting out kitchen space while temporarily closed.

The restaurant has a nostalgic, throwback feel and the menu offers “adult kids meals” that include specialties like Swedish meatballs and meatloaf.

The owner says it was a great chance to start up a business after losing his job.

“I saw the Instagram post that they were renting out the kitchen. I just figured what a golden opportunity to do it,” said Rob Abrahamson, the chef and owner of HotBox Duluth. “It’s hard because I know everyone is struggling so hard right now. it breaks my heart. It was just perfect for me. I had to go for it.”

Hotbox Duluth is expected to open for takeout on January 27th.