Animal Allies Needs Help Paying For Heart Surgeries For Two Young Pups

The surgeries are estimated to cost $8,000.

DULUTH, Minn. – Animal Allies in Duluth is asking for some community support.

A pair of recently rescued pups both need a pricey operation to help save their lives.

Animal Allies is looking for donations to pay for the surgeries.

Gus and Precious are two dogs waiting to have a life-saving procedure.

Animal Allies is hoping community members can help them each live the life they deserve.

“Both dogs are so, so sweet and very loving. They are going to make an awesome addition to a family or two families here in the Northland,” said Nicole Facciotto, the humane education manager at Animal Allies.

Gus and Precious each have big personalities.

Gus loves to meet new people and Precious, who is deaf, loves playing with toys.

The health of these charming dogs is keeping them from living a full life.

Both need heart surgery to fix extensive medical issues, but the procedures come with a hefty price tag.

“An estimated cost for both of them is about $8,000. So we are trying to raise that to make sure that we get them all the help that they need,” Facciotto.

The procedures will be performed by veterinary professionals at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.

The hope is to have the surgeries done by next month.

This effort has already raised nearly $1,500.

Money can be donated to the Healing Hearts and Paws fund by visiting the Animal Allies website.