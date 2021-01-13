Goodwill In Need of Donations

DULUTH, Minn. – Goodwill in Duluth is running out of some items to sell like pots, pans and smaller appliances.

Management says all their locations are continuing to follow COVID protocol, and donations are quarantined for 72 hours before being sold.

“Goodwill is doing well overall,” said Scott Vezina, the communications and training manager at Goodwill. “This is our slower time of year in terms of donations because of the winter weather so we’re really in need of those household items that you might have.”

Goodwill is also in a hiring push right now. Full and part-time positions are available.