Gov. Walz Visiting Duluth On Thursday To Call For Civility After U.S. Capitol Riot

DULUTH, Minn. — Governor Tim Walz will be in Duluth on Thursday “to call for reflection, civility, and peace” after the riot at the U.S. Capitol last week, according to a press release from his office.

The FBI has warned the country to plan for “armed protests” at all 50 state capitols and Washington, D.C. ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next Wednesday.

“Drawing on his roots as a high school history teacher, Governor Walz will encourage Minnesotans to reflect on the greater context that led to this dark moment in history,” the press release said. “As our nation works to hold those who participated in or incited last week’s violence accountable, he will urge Minnesotans to reflect on how divisive rhetoric undermined our democratic institutions over time and will call on Minnesotans to come together to restore democracy for all.”

The Minnesota governor has also activated the National Guard to protect the state capitol in St. Paul.