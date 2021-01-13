New Semester Begins at UMD Amid Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn.– Classes are starting up again at the University of Minnesota-Duluth as students and faculty tries to navigate another semester with COVID-19 still around.

The spring semester is still mostly virtual for students with only a small number of in-person classes. Students say still feels a little weird to not see as many people in the halls, but added that it’s great to be back on campus again.

“Everything was online and students were trying to figure it out, professors were trying to figure it out. Definitely getting back to a little bit more of normalcy now but still very different from pre-COVID times,” said Ellen Hill, a math major and junior at UMD.

Students hope that as the semester goes on, they are able to safely move into more in-person learning.