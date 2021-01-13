Opening Week At Great Lakes Aquarium Brings Strong Turnout

The aquarium is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Great Lakes Aquarium reopened to the public this week after being shutdown due to state guidelines to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

During the shutdown, aquarium staff have been polishing up exhibits and making sure safety protocols were up to date in order to prepare for the reopening.

Just in the last few days of welcoming the public back, says the aquarium has been getting a steady turnout.

“It’s been good. I would say we are seeing more people than we anticipated, which is great. We are excited to be a space where people come and that shows people are excited to be here,” said Danielle Tikalsky, the volunteer and community engagement coordinator for the Great Lakes Aquarium.

The aquarium also has a new exhibit that focuses on smaller fish.

