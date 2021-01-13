Red Cross Seeking Blood Donors, Anticipate Drop in Winter Donations

With their added push for blood donations in this critical time period, the Red Cross is also testing blood for Covid-19 antibodies.

DULUTH, Minn- It’s National Blood Donor Month and the Red Cross is continuing to look for extra support as they typically see a drop in donations around the winter months.

With their added push for blood donations in this critical time period, the Red Cross is also testing blood for Covid-19 antibodies.

They started doing this back in June and those antibodies will then be used to help treat Covid-19 patients.

“Obviously it doesn’t mean you have Covid or you ever had symptoms, but you may have been exposed to it if you’re testing positive for antibodies,” Red Cross Account Manager, Corey Boe says.

Donors will be contacted if they have tested positive for the antibodies and encouraged to return for a donation.

“Either a whole blood donation in one of our local blood drives or head into St. Cloud, the Twin Cities to our donation centers where you can do just a full plasma donation. Then that blood, that plasma can be used to treat a Covid patient.”

Anyone who donates at a Red Cross blood drive in the month of January will be entered in to win a trip for two to the super bowl in 2022 along with other prizes.

For a list of donation times, click here: Red Cross