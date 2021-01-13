St. Luke’s Updates Its Visitor Policy

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Luke’s announced on Wednesday that it has updated its visitor policy due to the arrival of the highly transmittable variant of COVID-19 in the state.

Under the updated inpatient visitor policy, no visitors are allowed at St. Luke’s Hospital.

Limited exceptions will be made. Visitor exceptions include:

Pediatric patients will be allowed one parent/guardian

All other patients: rare exceptions may be made by the healthcare team on an express invitation-only basis (for example patients at end-of-life, vulnerable adults needing help with communication or decision making, discharge instructions, or education)

Labor and delivery patients will be allowed one adult support person. If the patient has a doula, the doula will also be allowed

At St. Luke’s clinics or outpatient services:

Adult patients are allowed one visitor per appointment

Pediatric patients are allowed up to two parents/guardians per appointment

All visitors who are allowed will be required to follow visitor requirements.