St. Luke’s Updates Its Visitor Policy
DULUTH, Minn. – St. Luke’s announced on Wednesday that it has updated its visitor policy due to the arrival of the highly transmittable variant of COVID-19 in the state.
Under the updated inpatient visitor policy, no visitors are allowed at St. Luke’s Hospital.
Limited exceptions will be made. Visitor exceptions include:
- Pediatric patients will be allowed one parent/guardian
- All other patients: rare exceptions may be made by the healthcare team on an express invitation-only basis (for example patients at end-of-life, vulnerable adults needing help with communication or decision making, discharge instructions, or education)
- Labor and delivery patients will be allowed one adult support person. If the patient has a doula, the doula will also be allowed
At St. Luke’s clinics or outpatient services:
- Adult patients are allowed one visitor per appointment
- Pediatric patients are allowed up to two parents/guardians per appointment
All visitors who are allowed will be required to follow visitor requirements.