Superior’s Jason Kalin Reaches 300th Career Coaching Win Milestone

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Tuesday night, the Superior boys hockey team picked up their first win of the season, an overtime thriller over Wausau West. And that victory gave head coach Jason Kalin his 300th career coaching win.

Kalin has been with the Spartans for the past 20 years, leading the team to its three most recent state championships in 2003, 2005 and 2015. Kalin and the Spartans will be back in action Thursday night as they host Hermantown.