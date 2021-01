UMD Men’s Hockey Series Against Miami Postponed

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team announced Wednesday that their upcoming road series at Miami (OH) has been postponed.

According to a press release, the decision was made due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of players within the program. The series is now re-scheduled for January 29th and 30th in Oxford.