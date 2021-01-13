UMD Women’s Basketball Trying to Stay Positive Amidst Latest Schedule Change

Next up for UMD is a series on the road against Minnesota State Moorhead next weekend.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s basketball team will not be in action this weekend as they announced earlier this week that their series against the University of Mary has been cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Bulldogs were already shorthanded in their home sweep over Minot State last weekend. But now, the team is split up due to quarantine protocols.

“Some people are allowed to be in the facility doing some workouts, and others are doing workouts at home. I get to spend more time at home and only go in for the workouts right now because I don’t have any film to watch this week, besides on ourselves,” head coach Mandy Pearson said.

By the end of the upcoming weekend, the Bulldogs will have only played in three of their first six games. But the team says they talked back in the summer in order to mentally prepare for what this season could look like.

“Every practice, you just got to give it your all and you don’t know which one is going to be cancelled with this year. Who knows? So you have to look at it with a positive attitude and just give it your all and enjoy the time that we have together when we do, and it just makes it even more fun to be out there and play,” senior forward Sarah Grow said.

“We might take three steps forward and five steps back. And just when we’re on this roller coaster ride this year, just make the best of it and be there for each other. We have basically two choices: you can either have a terrible attitude and feel sorry for yourself, or just keep pushing forward, trying to make yourself better in any way that you possibly can while we go through moments like this,” said Pearson.

