Ursa Minor and One Less Guest Team Up to Support Sacred Heart

DULUTH, Minn. – Ursa Minor Brewery is teaming up with a local band, creating the new beer Forbidden Fruit, to raise funds for the Sacred Heart Music Center. The band One Less Guest has performed at the brewery a number of times and the band approached Ursa Minor about raising money for the center. The goal of the fundraiser is $20,000.

“Yeah, we’re really excited,” said Ben Hugus, the founder of Ursa Minor. “It’s off to a good start and we’re looking to these next couple weeks, really rallying some support for these guys and Sacred Heart does so much for our community that it’s only a small thing we can do.”

The money will go towards things like the heating bill along with repairs and maintenance at the center.