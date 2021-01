DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police are investigating a stabbing in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Wednesday evening.

According to reports, officers responded to the 200 block of South 27th Avenue West just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a woman who had been stabbed.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a 33-year-old woman with non-life-threatening wounds.

One suspect has been identified.

Police say this is an active investigation.