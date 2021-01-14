Back to Work This Weekend for UMD Men’s Basketball Team

The Bulldogs will host the University of Mary beginning Friday night. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – When sports schedules get changed in the Northland, it’s usually because of the weather. But now, we’ve got a new enemy in COVID-19, which has left a lot of teams Having to start and stop their seasons, including the UMD men’s basketball team.

But the Bulldogs will be back in action this weekend in their first game since their season opener back on January 2nd. Since then, the team has focused on staying in contact, especially for a team that is made up primarily of freshmen and sophomores.

“It has been tougher obviously since Thanksgiving. I think we’ve had 17 practices, one game and about 45 off-days. So trying to continue to challenge these guys and try to keep them engaged in what we’re doing scheme-wise, offense, defense, watching film on Zoom,” said head coach Justin Wieck.

“Guys like me and Drew [Blair] and Mason [Steffen] kind of had to take a step up right away being leaders. It’s been fun getting to know everybody. It’s been a constant getting to know each other, playing with each other in practice and getting used to each other,” sophomore guard Jack Middleton said.

