Bell Bank Opens in Historic Temple Opera Building

DULUTH, Minn. – As the pandemic continues to impact many businesses in the Northland, a new bank has opened in the Historic Temple Opera Building in downtown Duluth.

That building on East Superior Street is now home to the first Bell Bank location in Duluth.

The bank signed an agreement with developer Titanium Partners — leasing all three floors of the site.

Management says the bank will be a great asset for the Historic Arts and Theatre District.

“There’s so much vibrancy going on on this end of town,” said Tim McShane, the president of Bell Bank Twin Ports market. “There’s some exciting things happening in the neighborhood. Lakeview Apartments, Essentia Health, some things happening across the street in the future, the theatre, bringing people together, bringing people downtown.”

Much of the history of the building has been retained at the site, including the window trim, original banisters and chandeliers.