Biden Unveiling $1.9T Plan to Stem Virus and Steady Economy

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is unveiling a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan to turn the tide on the pandemic, speeding up the vaccine rollout and providing financial help to individuals, states and local governments, and businesses struggling with the prolonged economic fallout.

More than 385,000 people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19.

Biden hopes his multipronged strategy will put the country on the path to recovery by the end of his administration’s first 100 days.

The plan includes $1,400 checks for individuals, on top of $600 provided in the last COVID-19 bill.

There’s also money for a mass vaccination campaign and a major expansion of local public health efforts.