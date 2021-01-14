Essentia Plans for Public Vaccination as Minnesota Health Officials Expand Vaccine Eligibility

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Health has told hospitals, health care systems, and other vaccination providers that they can now provide coronavirus shots to a broader group of the population, including Minnesotans 65 and older.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said in a statement that the move is meant to free providers to use all available doses as quickly as possible while still ensuring that the doses are targeted to those most in need of protection from COVID-19.

Essentia Health announced in a press release Thursday that it will begin notification to those who are eligible once appointments become available.

The hospital says patients will be contacted either through MyChart or by phone. To register for MyChart, click here.

Essentia says vaccine supplies are still limited at the hospital but they will continue to follow guidelines from the state departments of health to determine vaccination priority.

The federal government this week urged states to immediately start vaccinating groups that had been lower down the priority scale than before.

Additional information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine can be found by visiting EssentiaHealth.org and clicking on the “vaccine distribution” link at the top of the page.