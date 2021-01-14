Fear Of Needles Could Impact People’s Choice To Get The COVID-19 Vaccine

DULUTH, Minn. – Needle phobia can be very common among many people, but this fear is bringing up concerns as those individuals may choose not to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health experts say identifying individuals with a fear of needles and finding ways to help them overcome the challenge can help increase the chances of them wanting to get the injection.

A fear of needles typically starts during childhood.

Some people grow out of it, but others carry the fear into adulthood.

“It’s a pretty common thing for us to be scared because most of us don’t really like the idea of something poking our skin, said Dr. Christine Conelea, a pediatric psychologist for the University of Minnesota Medical School.

The strong dislike for needles can be concerning now that covid-19 vaccinations are beginning to be distributed.

“Up to 20% of people who have a needle phobia avoid getting the vaccinations,” said Conelea. “It could really impact people’s decision to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which we know is important to get for our health and public health.

Another challenge is that the COVID-19 vaccine has to be given in two doses, which could further increase a person’s fear.

Health experts say using different strategies like singing a song or focusing on your surroundings while getting a needle injection can help minimize anxiety.

It could also be beneficial to mention to your health care provider that you have a needle phobia and they could help provide further assistance during the procedure.

For those with a more intense fear of needles, health professions say the best thing to do is to gradually face the phobia with the help of a therapist or psychologist.