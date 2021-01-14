Glensheen Mansion Reopens For “Never-Ending” Christmas

Holiday displays are available for viewing through March.

DULUTH, Minn. – Glensheen Mansion is reopening to the public this weekend and the popular tourist attraction is bringing back Christmas.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz gave the green light last week allowing museums and other attractions to reopen.

And in anticipation, Glensheen left all holiday decorations up.

Starting on Saturday, guests can take a self-guided tour through the “never-ending” Christmas displays.

New this time around, is a replica scene of what Christmas would be like for the Congdon family.

“What I think is kind of fun about Glensheen is the Congdon family isn’t here year-round. They travel extensively,” said Dan Hartman, the executive director at Glensheen. “They have a lot of other homes, but the one time a year the family flies back or takes a train ride back into Duluth is at Christmas. Duluth feels like Christmas.”

The “never-ending” Christmas at Glensheen will run through March.