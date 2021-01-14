Governor Walz Visits War Memorials, Talks Moving Forward and Getting Things Done

Surrounded by city officials and war veterans, Governor Walz came to Duluth to emphasize the power of unity especially during times like these.

DULUTH, Minn. – “I’m asking you to say that to move progress forward, there’s a few things that we’re going to have to compromise on and move forward and get done,” said Gov. Walz.

On Thursday afternoon, Walz stood in front of the Vietnam and Korean War Memorials by Duluth’s lakewalk. Talking about why it’s important to look back on history when it comes to understanding what unity can look like within the country.

He called for people to seek peace in light of last week’s events.

“As an American, to watch our capitol be broke in,” said Gov. Walz. “To watch members of Congress and the vice president of the United States feel threatened. This is our generation’s call to figure out how we’re going to make this better.”

Walz said he’s not advocating for people to compromise on their convictions but wants to let people know that sometimes things won’t go their way.

“And I think the first step is acknowledging that elections matter and that people are elected and that acknowledging that you’re not going to get your way every time but the public expects us to get something done,” said Gov. Walz.

Army War Veteran Ronald Hein listened to Gov. Walz’s points, and said he appreciated Walz’s emphasis on the past.

“Focused on history and what we can learn from history and how the successes that we’ve had over our entire history of our nation, has been that when we come together, there’s nothing we can’t do,” said Hein.

Hein also said he’s uncertain about what unity would look like but hopes for the best outcome.

“What’s going to happen to bring us back together? I don’t know,” said Hein. “I wish I had a high degree of confidence that it’s going to happen.”

Gov. Walz also talked about COVID-19 protocols during his time in Duluth, mentioning that as a state we are in a good position to have the infrastructure established for vaccine distribution.