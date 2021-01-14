Grandma’s Marathon Weekend Participants Capped at Half Capacity

DULUTH, Minn. – Grandma’s Marathon announced Thursday morning that in-person capacity for the 2021 race weekend will not be increased due to public health concerns surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

Officials with the race have capped the event for in-person runners at half capacity.

In October when registration opened, there was hope that the guidelines would improve allowing for more participants to register.

Now, there will be around 10,000 race participants for Grandma’s Marathon weekend instead of 20,000.

“We believe committing to these field numbers now will allows us the necessary time to continue working with the appropriate people both at the local and the state level on our Covid modified race plan ahead of June,” Grandma’s Marathon Marketing & Public Relations Director, Zach Schneider says.

As far as all the events that usually take place during the grandma’s marathon weekend, directors do not have an exact plan for that set yet but it’s something they are continuously working on.

“We are basically redesigning the entire grandmas marathon weekend this year. It will look a lot different but it will still be the same grandmas marathon experience that everyone’s grown to love,” Grandma’s Marathon Executive Director, Shane Bauer says.

Any runners still interested in participating in the race are urged to reach out to one of the races charity partners.

The 45th annual Grandma’s Marathon weekend is scheduled to take place June 17th-19th.

For more information on events and other race protocols, click here: Grandma’s Marathon