Hot Again: 2020 Sets Yet Another Global Temperature Record

(AP) – Scientists say 2020 was either the hottest year on record or a close second or third.

Several weather groups Thursday calculated that 2020 globally was extremely hot, but just how hot depended on who was measuring and how they were doing it.

Some groups, including NASA, said it was the hottest year, while others including the U.S. and British weather agencies, said it was a close No. 2.

The differences in rankings mostly turned on how scientists accounted for data gaps in the Arctic, which is warming faster than the rest of the globe.