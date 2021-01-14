Prep Basketball: Marshall Girls/Boys Winners on Opening Night; Superior Girls Hold Off Proctor

It was a good night for the Hilltoppers as their boys and girls basketball teams were victorious on opening night.

DULUTH, Minn. – Senior forward Gianna Kneepkens led the way with 38 points as the Duluth Marshall girls basketball team defeated Duluth Denfeld 84-39 on the opening night of the Minnesota prep basketball season.

Selah Reinertsen and Lexi Lowinski each scored 12 points for the Hunters.

In other prep basketball action, the Superior girls held on for the home win over Proctor 54-49 and the Duluth Marshall boys scored early and often as they top Proctor 79-52.