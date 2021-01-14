Prep Boys Hockey: Denfeld/East, Proctor/Marshall Skate to Ties; Hermantown Tops Superior

Two games on the docket end in ties, while Hermantown opens their season with a road win.

DULUTH, Minn. – On the opening night of the prep boys hockey season, Duluth Denfeld and Duluth East skated to a 4-4 tie Friday night at the Heritage Center.

In other action, Duluth Marshall and Proctor also ended in a tie as they each scored twice, while Hermantown got an 8-1 road win to start their season in Superior. Joey Pierce, Aydyn Dowd and Zam Plante each finished with two goals for the Hawks.