St. Luke’s Urging People Not To Delay Care During The Pandemic

"An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. All of these preventative steps we can make can impact somebody's life way more than what we can do once somebody is sick," said Internal Medicine Physician Rachel Gordon.

DULUTH, Minn. – The emergency department at St. Luke’s Hospital is continuing to fill up with patients being admitted for medical conditions other than to be treated for the coronavirus.

Health professionals at the hospital are urging everyone to get help as soon as possible instead of delaying care.

Its believed many people fear going into hospitals as there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.

Health experts say fear is normal during the pandemic, but addressing medical concerns early rather than waiting to get treatment can increase your quality of life.

The steps being taken to help relieve the fear of entering the hospital during the pandemic include cleaning rooms in between patients and doing temperature checks on anyone entering the building.