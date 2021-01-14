UMD Women’s Hockey Return to Play After Long Layoff

Puck drop for Friday night's game is set for just after 6 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team will be making their return to action this weekend at Amsoil Arena. But for them, it’s been a long wait, well over a month to be exact. The team has been back to practicing since last week and they prefer to find the silver linings of their current situation.

“I think it’s always kind of hard just like having these breaks. But when I look back at the beginning of the season, it was even longer. And we’ve been practicing with the team so much and going through so many systems, it’s almost like we’re over-prepared, which is in a sense kind of nice,” said senior forward Anna Klein.

UMD will be shorthanded this weekend when they host third-ranked Ohio State. The WCHA requires teams to have at least ten players to compete. Head coach Maura Crowell says while some players won’t be suiting up, it means they might have to make some tweaks to their gameplan against the Buckeyes.

“I think we’ve had the “next man up” mentality all year long and now, it’s becoming a little more real for us. While it’s unfortunate that we won’t have everybody, other people get the opportunity so that’s a positive and the more people that get game experience, the better off we’ll be down the line,” Crowell said.

