A Cloquet Woman Ensures No Kids In Community Goes Without A Birthday Cake

DULUTH, Minn. – A Cloquet woman is making sure no child is left without a cake for their birthday this year.

Now she is looking for donations to help keep the train running.

Project Birthday Box helps provide items for families to make their own birthday treat including cake mix and icing.

The boxes are being donated to local food shelves or families who cannot afford to buy these essentials…

to celebrate a birthday.

“Kids aren’t having birthday cakes and that seems silly. Everyone should have a birthday cake,” said Ally Kovach. “There’s such a need in our community, so being a mom and an advocate I knew I had to do something.”

The goal is to give out up to 20 birthday boxes a month.

For more information on how to donate, contact Ally Kovach through her Facebook page.