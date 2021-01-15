Bakeries Celebrate National Bagel Day

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s National Bagel Day and some Northland bakeries are celebrating the baked treat.

Over at Positively Third Street Bakery, the bagel is held in high distinction and is made fresh every day.

“It adds more flavor to the community instead of just having big box stores,” said Kathryn Elliott, a baker at the bakery. “You’re able to come here and get a different kind of bagel that and we do kind more of a homestyle type of baking so it’s nice to just have a little bit of love in there too.”

The most popular bagel at the store is the everything bagel while the bakery has a special jalapeno cheddar bagel only on Saturdays.