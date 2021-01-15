Blair Leads UMD Men’s Basketball Past U-Mary

DULUTH, Minn. – Sophomore Drew Blair scored 20 points as the UMD men’s basketball team returned to action in a big way, dominating U-Mary 72-50 Friday night at Romano Gym.

Freshman Joshua Brown chipped in with 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Austin Andrews also finished with a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. UMD improves to 2-0 and will look to sweep the Marauders on Saturday afternoon. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.