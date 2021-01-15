Gov. Evers Extends Mask Mandate as Vaccinations Continue In Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis.– The state of Wisconsin is preparing to take the first steps into the next phase of the vaccination process as over 213,056 Wisconsinites have received the vaccine.

The state will be opening up vaccines to groups like frontline and EMS workers, firefighters and members of law enforcement.

Also next week, nine mobile vaccination teams will be sent out to help local and tribal efforts to distribute the vaccine. Teams will be staffed by the Wisconsin National Guard as well as pharmacy and nursing students from the UW-system.

“It’s going to take time. I know we are all anxious to get vaccinated and to get back to life that we knew. And we are going to continue just as we have all along to distribute the vaccine safely, efficiently, and fairly,” said Evers.

Meanwhile Governor Evers voiced his frustration with the federal government for promising to release the remainder of their COVID-19 vaccine stockpile when it apparently had already been exhausted calling it a quote “slap in the face” to the people of Wisconsin.

As vaccinations continue, Evers has extended the state’s mask mandate for another 2 months.