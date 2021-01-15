High Temps Bring Many to the Slopes at Spirit Mountain

DULUTH, Minn.– Meanwhile Spirit Mountain has been making snow since before Christmas and the warmer temps are now bringing lots of skiers and snowboarders out to the slopes.

Officials say all the hills and the Nordic Center are now 100 percent open.

This winter has been an interesting winter weather wise we started off with those November temps fairly warm. This is January and we’re pretty fortunate to be in the mid-twenties right now, it’s kind of the ideal winter for us,” said Jon Regenold, Co-Director of Resort Services.

Friday was the mountain’s first home school day, where they offer lessons for students to get into winter sports.