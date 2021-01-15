Motorhead Madness Not Continuing with Shows

After more than 50 years, Duluth's annual Motorhead Madness show is coming to a close.

Producers say it’s a hard decision to make, but after COVID-19 along with the non-COVID related deaths of show producer’s wife Joyce along with friend David Swanson who were big parts of the show itself, they decided to call it quits.

They say the car owners, along with the commercial vendors, sponsors and attendees are part of the reason why the show was such a great experience.

“It’s time for me to kind of move on and with the loss of my wife and all of that stuff that went into it, it was just really tough,” said Jack DeJoy, the show producer of Motorhead Madness.

Arrowhead Auto Body had sponsored the event and the show took place at the DECC.