Officials Prepare for Martin Luther King Jr. Day Events

With Martin Luther King Jr. Day coming up Monday, there are local and statewide events happening, commemorating him and his legacy.

One of the major ones being planned is a virtual Twin Ports MLK rally hosted by the NAACP. Duluth Human Rights Officer tells FOX 21 that these types of rallies are important, especially during chaotic times like these.

“I think now more than ever it’s important that we take this day to remember the works of Dr. King and his commitment to bringing us all together, people of all walks of life,” said Carl Crawford, the human rights officer for the City of Duluth.

The virtual MLK rally goes from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Monday. Click here for more information.