Soderberg Shines In Net as UMD Women’s Hockey Blanks Ohio State

DULUTH, Minn. – Junior netminder Emma Soderberg finished with 34 saves and picked up her third shutout of the season as the UMD women’s hockey team defeated Ohio State 2-0 Friday night at Amsoil Arena.

UMD will aim for the sweep Saturday afternoon, puck drop is set for 3:07 p.m.