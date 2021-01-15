U Of M Medical School Participating In Novavax Phase 3 Trials

The study for Phase 3 is to determine if the vaccine actually prevents a COVID-19 infection.

DULUTH, Minn. – Clinical trials for Phase 3 of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine are starting soon.

The University of Minnesota Medical School is one of a hundred institutions participating in the study.

Medical researchers say after undergoing the first two stages of clinical trials, Novavax vaccine shows promise.

Infectious disease professionals across the nation and internationally, including the U of M Medical school, will be starting a large clinical to further evaluate the effectiveness of the Novavax vaccine.

The initial trials of this anti-viral medication showed participants had positive immune responses.

Every two out of three people enrolled will get the active vaccine and one in three will get a placebo,” said Dr. Susan Kline, an infectious disease physician at the U of M Medical School. “We will be watching to see in the group that got the vaccine and the group that got the placebo, do we see a lower rate of infection in the group that got the vaccine.”

U of M Medical School health experts say it’s important to participate in the study to help provide more options for a vaccine to fight COVID-19.

Novavax, if shown to be effective, it is believed to be easier to distribute as it would not have to be stored in extremely low temperatures.

The hope is to enroll 30,000 people nationally and internationally into the clinical trial.

Individuals who have not had a confirmed case of COVID-19 are priorty for the study.

People of all races, but more specifically minority groups are highly recommended to participate in the trial.

