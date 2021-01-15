U Of M Medical School Survey Looks To Address Healthcare Disparities For The Deaf Community

Its believed these gaps are brought on by the communication barrier between the patient and the healthcare provider.

DULUTH, Minn. – A national survey conducted by a student at the University of Minnesota Medical School in Duluth is being used to help further pinpoint areas of healthcare that may be lacking for deaf and hearing-impaired patients.

Research over the last few decades shows deaf individuals battle disparities including lower rates of prenatal care and higher rates of mental health disorders.

“A lot of our questions are aimed at teasing out where these barriers are rising, how communication can be better with healthcare providers, and really getting a sense of perspectives and experiences in healthcare to really hone in on where we can make this a better experience for all of them,” said Sylvia Blomstrand, a fourth-year medical student.

The long-term goal for the data received is to help change how healthcare providers are being educated.

The survey is open until early February.

Click here to participate in the survey.