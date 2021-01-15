Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Friday, January 15

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 1,640 new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota on Friday morning bringing the total confirmed COVID cases to 443,562 in the state.

Health officials also reported 33 news deaths bringing the death total to 5,850 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 6,090,114 tests have been completed to date.

There are 422,289 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 23,185 patients have required hospitalization and 4,850 cases have been hospitalized in ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 2,780 – 42 deaths

Cook: 113

Itasca: 2,815 – 43 deaths

Koochiching: 584 – 10 deaths

Lake: 626 – 15 deaths

St. Louis: 13,503 – 239 deaths

Ashland: 1,073 – 16 deaths

Bayfield: 987 – 18 deaths

Douglas: 3,320 – 17 deaths

Iron: 440 – 19 deaths

Sawyer: 1,306 – 17 deaths

Gogebic: 760 – 16 deaths

As of Friday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 515,982 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 5,290 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

