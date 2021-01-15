Wisconsin Launching Mobile Vaccination Program

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin is launching a mobile coronavirus vaccination program next week.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the effort Friday. Evers says nine mobile labs will be dispatched across the state starting Tuesday.

They will be staffed by members of the Wisconsin National Guard as well as pharmacy and nursing student volunteers through a partnership with the University of Wisconsin System.

Evers’ administration also announced pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens will start vaccinations in assisted living facilities on Jan. 25.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says as of Friday, 213,056 people had been vaccinated in the state. To date, nearly 516,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 5,290 have died.