Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland Adjusting to Needs of the Community

Residents are Encouraged to Partner, Donate, or Sign Up to Volunteer with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Thanks to the kindness and generosity of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland, youth across the region haven’t been forgotten about during the global pandemic.

In the past year, the five clubs in the region have helped over 1,500 youth.

This includes over 2,500 hours of tutoring, and over 100,000 healthy meals and snacks to those who otherwise wouldn’t have the resources.

The clubs are located in Duluth, Superior, Grand Rapids, and Coleraine.

Due to the ever-changing models of learning this past year, the clubs have been adjusting regularly.

Youth are now welcome to come to the clubs during extended hours, and receive help with academics, social, and emotional support.

Club leaders are thankful for the outpouring of support the community has been donating.

“We’ve gained a lot more partners with the school districts, behavioral health facilities, behavioral health professionals who sometimes come into the clubs and work with specific individuals,” said Lori Kangas-Olson, area director for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland.

If you’d like to support their mission of helping youth in need, you’re encouraged to become a partner, make a monetary donation, or sign up to volunteer.

Click here for additional information.