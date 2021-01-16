Furniture Sales High in Demand During Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn. – The local furniture market seems to be doing well during the pandemic.

Over at Hom Furniture in Hermantown, demand has surged. 2020 was a very busy year and because of COVID-19, people have been purchasing more items for the home office and upholstery furniture for those stuck at home Netflixing.

“You know, you want to come home and feel comfortable and have your home reflect your personality, and make you smile and see that great piece of art or a comfy recliner that you like to kick back in after a hard day at work and so you should invest in your home,” said Kyle Johansen, the executive director of merchandising at Hom Furniture.

Management at Hom Furniture says that because of the current popularity of some furniture, people have had to wait 3 to 6 months for the items.