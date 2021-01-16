Glensheen Mansion Reopens to Big Turnout

DULUTH, Minn.– As entertainment venues were allowed to reopen this week, one Duluth hotspot for tourism opened their doors up again today.

Staff at Glensheen Mansion says while expecting 100 people to come by, they saw 300 throughout the day.

Since the mansion’s front doors were shut over December, visitors got to browse through their Christmas decorations. They were left up for all to see making it a “never-ending Christmas.”

“Our mission is to have people view and have this space inspire them and you don’t do that when it’s closed so to be able to have people come back here and just see the ‘ohs and ahs’ that come through here you can see our purpose is kind of alive again,” said Glensheen Mansion Director Dan Hartman.

As per the governor’s order, indoor entertainment venue like museums may open at 25 percent with no more than 150 people in each area of the venue.

The never-ending Christmas decorations will stay up until March. Staff are also encouraging visitors to put on their snowshoes and check out the winter wonderland outside on the grounds.