Grand Rapids Boys Hockey Gets Road Shutout Over Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. – The Grand Rapids boys hockey team started out slow offensively on Saturday but picked things up in the third, getting the 3-0 road win over Moorhead.

Hayden DeMars, Justin Kerr and Wade Brouse all scored for the Thunderhawks as they improve to 2-0 on the season. Grand Rapids is scheduled to host Duluth Marshall on Tuesday.