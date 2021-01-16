Local Schools Launch ‘Northland We Can’ Initiative to Encourage Health Guidlines

DULUTH, Minn.– As schools try to navigate reopening through the pandemic, some local schools are sending a reminder to the community follow health guidelines.

The Duluth, Superior, and Proctor school districts along with the cities of Duluth and Superior launched the ‘We Can Northland’ campaign.

It’s a series of videos from students, staff, and other community members asking the public to follow mask wearing and social distancing guidelines. Those involved say they want case numbers to go down so it can be safe enough to return to school and the activities they love.

“What that is about is really an opportunity for us to hear from many of our stakeholders. Our students, our coaches, our teachers, our leaders on why it’s important now more than ever to keep safe,” said Duluth Superintendent John Magas.

For ISD 709 in Duluth, elementary students will return to in-person classes on January 25. Middle and high school students will remain at distanced learning.