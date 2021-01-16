Prep Basketball: Lumberjacks, Thunderhawks Boys, Hilltoppers, Rails Girls Pick Up Wins

The Cloquet and Grand Rapids boys both got road wins while the Duluth Marshall and Proctor girls won at home.

DULUTH, Minn. – Gianna Kneepkens scored 51 points as the Duluth Marshall girls basketball team won their home opener 73-58 over Grand Rapids.

Seventh grader Ava Meierotto finished with 10 points while Laila Monroe finished with four points and 14 rebounds. Jessika Lofstrom finished with 18 points while Taryn Hamling had 17 points for the Thunderhawks.

In other prep girls action, the Proctor girls needed overtime but got the 65-62 win over Mountain Iron-Buhl for their first win of the season. Hermantown got the 65-56 road win over Cloquet as Elly Schmitz scored her 1,000th career point with the Hawks.

In prep boys action, Cloquet got the 90-73 road win over Hermantown while Grand Rapids also picked up a road win, defeating Duluth Marshall 83-74.