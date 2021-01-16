UMD Men’s Basketball Handed First Loss of Season, Split Weekend Series With University of Mary

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s basketball team battled back in the second half but it wasn’t enough, as the University of Mary got the 80-70 win to hand the Bulldogs their first loss of the season and split the series.

Joshua Brown led the Bulldogs with 19 points while Austin Andrews finished with 17 points. Mason Steffen recorded a career-high 11 points off the bench. UMD shot just 38.6 percent from the field.

UMD falls to 2-1 on the season and is scheduled to return to action next weekend at home hosting MSU Moorhead. Tip-off on Friday is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.