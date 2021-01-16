UMD Women’s Hockey Struggles Offensively in Loss, Split Weekend Series With Ohio State

Emma Soderberg recorded a career-high 44 saves in net and 74 total saves during the weekend split.

DULUTH, Minn. – Netminder Emma Soderberg recorded a career-high 44 saves in net, but a lucky bounce went Ohio State’s way as the No. 3 Buckeyes got the 1-0 win over the sixth-ranked UMD women’s hockey team to split the weekend series.

The Bulldogs put 32 shots up but just couldn’t find the back of the net on Saturday. Soderberg finished with 74 saves during the weekend split.

UMD falls to 5-3 and is scheduled to return to action next weekend at Bemidji State. Puck drop on Friday is set for 7:37 p.m.